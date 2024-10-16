The Pittsburgh Steelers are used to playing with a target on their backs not receiving glowing compliments from rivals. Well, running back Najee Harris has an undeniable talent that Maxx Crosby could not deny, and does not want to meet in the Oklahoma drill.

“He's another one. A big f****** physical back. You really got to tackle that ********,” Crosby crowed. “He is a big boy.”

Harris was big in a Week 6 Steelers' win over the Raiders. The 26-year-old Alabama alum sprang for 106 yards on 14 carries in the 32-13 blowout. Crosby had a chance to keep one play closed down but missed out on an opportunity to get the Steelers off the field. He felt a certain way about the play even after sleeping on the loss.

“I'm not going to lie. I thought I had a clean ass TFL (tackle for loss) early and I lowkey missed,” admitted Crosby. “I was a little high. He got a little wiggly, but I got his ass later. So Harris, if you are watching, f*** you.”

That last part was said with a friendly laugh. Crosby couldn't hold back when discussing an old friend.

“Big shout out to Harris. That is my guy. Great dude.”

Steelers running toward AFC North title

Pittsburgh is putting a lot of preseason predictions to bed early. Some skeptics had the Steelers marked down for four to five wins all season. Mike Tomlin cleared that expectation weeks before Halloween. It says something about the organization that a Justin Fields versus Russell Wilson discussion has not caused more chaos.

Instead, it's all business ahead of a Week 7 Sunday Night Football fight with the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. Tomlin got ahead of any speculation 48 hours after dispatching the Raiders.

“I got comfortable with his ability to display his health [last week],” Tomlin explained (h/t Brooke Pryor of ESPN). “Now it's about knocking the rust off. He is in consideration this week. We'll see where that leads us, man. Both guys at the quarterback position are scheduled to work [Wednesday] and we'll just walk it day by day. All geared toward putting ourselves in the best position to win the football game.”