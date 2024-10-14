Looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers crushing of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, 32-13, one of the main reasons for victory was the running game led by star Najee Harris. Despite the return of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, Harris had a huge game for the team which garnered a reaction from quarterback Justin Fields.

On the topic of Harris who rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries, Fields would compliment him after the game as himself had two rushing touchdowns on top of throwing for 145 yards. Fields said that he hopes to see more of that type of performance from his teammate in future weeks according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I don't know what he ate last night. I don't know what he did, but he sure did ball out today. So whatever he did this week, hopefully he comes back and does the same thing next week.”

Harris himself has had an up and down career where some could label his outings as lackluster as he came out of the University of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft in the first round. Still, his Sunday performance showed what he can do on a consistent basis as he had an NSFW response about his big game on the ground according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Sorry I can’t make every game like that,” Harris said with reportedly a smile. “I know y’all are just waiting to type something about me. I’m gonna try to do it again next game. It was just one of those games where [expletive] started working good.”

Steelers' Najee Harris confident in his ability

Despite some fans not absolutely loving what Harris brings, no one can take away from him that in each of the past three seasons he's been in the NFL, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and at least seven touchdowns. Harris was confident in his ability at his post-game presser even if he acknowledged his weakness in interviews.

“I know what I can do,” Harris said. “I don’t know what y’all are trying to get out of me. … I’m not good at interviewing, man, because I’m actually too honest with what I say and have no filter.”

There is no doubt that Harris has the respect of the Steelers and could thrive in any state whether it's Russell Wilson or Fields under center and especially from the other skill-position players. One includes Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth who has notuced the work the 26-year old puts in.

“He works his ass off every single day, comes in the building every day with a smile on his face, ready to work,” Freiermuth said as he's been with Harris on the Steelers as both were in the 2021 NFL Draft class. “Seeing it pay off in this game, we really leaned on him and it was just awesome to see. Very happy for him.”

“I don't put any type of restraints on what I can do,” Harris said. “I don't really care what other people say or think,” he said. “When I had the opportunity, I just took it. I didn't care if I was however far away. I know I can make it when I really believe in myself.”

Pittsburgh are now 4-2 as their next game will be against the New York Jets.