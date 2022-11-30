Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, Harris has avoided a “major injury” and his status for Week 13 vs. the Falcons is considered to be “up in the air.”

The Steelers will be relieved that Harris has avoided a long-term injury. The team plans to monitor his status throughout the week before making a decision on his status for Sunday against the Falcons. It’s certainly an encouraging update for Harris after he exited during the first half of Week 12.

Harris managed to log 20 total offensive snaps on Monday before leaving the game against the Colts due to an abdominal injury. He played in a season-low 29 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps. He’d been off to a strong start in the game, too. Harris scored the game’s first touchdown and had rushed 10 times for 35 yards before exiting because of the injury.

If Harris is unable to go against the Falcons, his next opportunity to take the field would come in Week 14 when the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.

On the season, Harris had gotten off to a slow start, but had rebounded nicely prior to the injury. In Weeks 10 and 11, Harris topped 90 yards in both games and had two touchdowns. In 2022, Najee Harris has rushed 158 times for 585 yards and four touchdowns, three of which have come over the past two weeks.