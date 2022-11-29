Published November 29, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football, the offense has suffered a major loss. Running back Najee Harris has been ruled out for the contest with an abdominal injury.

Via Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten:

“Steelers RB Najee Harris has been declared OUT for the rest of tonight’s game with an abdominal injury.”

Throughout this season, Najee Harris has struggled to perform at the level that he expects from himself.

Before exiting tonight’s contest, Harris was putting on a strong outing for the Steelers offense. On ten carries, he totaled 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also added one reception for four receiving yards.

Including tonight’s early exit, Harris has had a big workload for the Steeleres this season. He has carried the ball 158 times, recording 585 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In the absence of Najee Harris, the Steelers have turned to the rest of their backfield. Both Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. have earned a bigger workload.

Snell and McFarland have combined for 64 yards on 12 carries.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has also contributed on the ground. He has rushed for 34 yards on five carries. Through the air, he has added 133 passing yards.

On the other side, the Steelers have struggled to slow down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The second-year back has recorded 73 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He has also been targeted three times, resulting in two receptions for 11 receiving yards.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Colts lead the Steelers 17-16.