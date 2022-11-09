By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.

“And while it’s our understanding that this doesn’t mean running back Najee Harris will be benched (yet), Jaylen Warren will get more touches moving forward, per a source with knowledge of the team’s plans,” Florio wrote.

Najee Harris is already dropping in rankings and losing the faith of fantasy football managers over his recent performances. Heading to the 2022 campaign, there were high expectations on him getting more touches in a Steelers offense that lacks other weapons. However, the has not exactly been the case.

Even Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems doubtful that Harris can turn things around at this point. He’s not sure if the two foot injuries Harris suffered during training camp and early in the season have played a role in his poor display, but if there is one thing clear, it’s the fact that Jaylen Warren has surpassed him in the pecking order.

“We’ve got some awesome contributions from Jaylen and it’s reasonable to expect that to continue. I know that, like I mentioned when we’re talking about a division of labor and who’s done what and who’s done what well, I know that was a topic of discussion and very evident in our tape review,” Tomlin said, per Sports Illustrated.