By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.

However, he did not log his full complement of snaps in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. His status for this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens got cloudier on Wednesday. Harris received a DNP (did not practice) on the Steelers’ injury report, according to ProFootball Talk.

Last week, Jaylen Warren returned from a one-week absence to play limited snaps against the Falcons. He didn’t do much with his opportunities, posting 19 total yards on three touches. But if Harris is unable to suit up this weekend, it would be Warren in line to get the lion’s share of the work.

Warren has good hands and is a good pass catcher out of the backfield. Considering how effective the Ravens defense is against the run, it would make sense to utilize Steelers running backs in the flat.

Of course, if Harris returns to practice even in a limited capacity this week, there’s a good chance he plays. He would be considered a mid-tier RB2 this weekend. However, if he’s unable to go, you can look at Warren as a reliable flex option or RB3 based on volume alone.

Pittsburgh will host Baltimore with a 1 pm ET kickoff, so fantasy owners will likely know ahead of time what needs to be done.