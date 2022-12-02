Published December 2, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

After days of uncertainty regarding his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 13 home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Najee Harris has received the green light to play in the game.

The Steelers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday, and Harris was not issued any injury designation. Barring any major change before kickoff of the Steelers’ clash with Atlanta, Harris will suit up for the matchup.

Harris came away from the Steelers’ Week 12 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with an oblique injury, which he suffered during the second quarter. While he managed to score a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, he ultimately left the game in the late stages of the first half and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland anchored the team’s rush offense in the second half.

Harris was sidelined from practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He did make a notable return to practice on Friday, where he was a limited participant on the day.

As mentioned, there was notable concern regarding Harris’ status for Week 13. During a press conference on Friday, the second-year running back revealed that he ended up heading to the hospital after sustaining the oblique ailment against the Colts. He did also add that he is “good” to go for Pittsburgh’s first home game of December.

Harris has played in all 11 of the Steelers’ games in the 2022 campaign, where he has logged 727 yards from scrimmage and scored six total touchdowns.

The Steelers head into Week 13 with an eye on stringing together a winning streak for the first time this year.