Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's dominance has earned the respect of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris.

Fans noticed Najee Harris had a few exchanges with Aaron Donald during their Week 7 game on Sunday. However, Harris confirmed he and Donald didn't butt heads during the game. The Steelers' running back made a startling revelation after Pittsburgh's 24-17 road win, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko.

Najee Harris was very funny talking about his in-game, uh, exchanges with Aaron Donald. They weren’t really exchanges at all. “I was asking for his autograph! … I was like hey AD, if you tackle me that would be my dream.” pic.twitter.com/AyRCkp3D5P — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 23, 2023

Aaron Donald has made a tremendous impact on the Rams since his rookie year in 2014. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after racking up 48 tackles, nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles for the then-St. Louis Rams that year.

Since then, Donald has become one of the premier defensive linemen in the NFL. He enjoyed his best season in 2018 when he recorded an insane 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

Aaron Donald has earned seven First-Team All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections in his legendary 10-year NFL career. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner helped the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Aaron Donald's glowing career credentials prompted Najee Harris to approach him for an autograph in Week 7. Whether Harris said that with all seriousness or in jest, it's still a homage to one of the greatest defensive players of his generation.

Najee Harris wasn't the only Steelers player who tipped his hat off to Aaron Donald prior to the game. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett also chimed in on Donald's greatness prior to their Week 7 clash.

The Steelers' ploy of running away from Aaron Donald in Week 7 worked like a charm. Pittsburgh beat the Rams 24-17 and snapped their 10-game losing streak in Los Angeles.