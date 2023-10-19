The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 3-2 through their first five games of the season, and they return to action this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Both of these teams are no stranger to the postseason, but neither of them were able to qualify last year, and they want to change that this time around. The Rams are coming into this one with a 3-3 record, and much like the Steelers, they seem like a middle of the pack NFL team. One advantage that the Rams do have is Aaron Donald. Donald has been a force during his entire career, and he will be looking to wreak havoc in the backfield this weekend.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that going up against Aaron Donald is going to be a tough test, and he knows that his team will have to be up for the challenge to contain him.

“Always, always, always,” Kenny Pickett said to the media when asked about knowing where Aaron Donald is on the field. “Unbelievable player, obviously, you know, one of the best to ever do it, so. It's clear as day on tape that he has not lost a step, you know, clearly, and how successful he's been this season and what he's been doing to teams. It's going to be a challenge, we just have to try to manage him the best we can.”

Containing Aaron Donald is no easy task, but if the Steelers can get the job done, they will have a decent chance to get out of LA with a win. It's early in the season, but getting to 4-2 instead of falling to 3-3 makes a huge difference.

The Rams are favored by a field goal heading into this matchup, and kickoff will be at 4:05 ET on Sunday from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This game should be a good one.