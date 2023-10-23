Figuring out how to block Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald has vexed NFL coaches for a decade at this point. So, as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepped for their Week 7 matchup with Donald and the Rams, they came up with a novel approach.

Run away from him, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Avoiding the best defensive lineman in football sounds like a wise philosophy, and it worked out well for Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Steelers running back Najee Harris confirmed the simple objective: “But to your point though, yeah, we were running away from that mother f**ker,” Harris said after the game, per the Steelers Depot.

Donald finished with a quiet stat line. He didn't record any solo tackles, with four tackle assists. He had zero sacks and as many tackles-for-loss. With Donald's impact muted, the Steelers scored all three of their touchdowns via the ground game. Harris, Kenny Pickett, and Jaylen Warren all found paydirt.

It was the second game of the season that Donald recorded no solo tackles, sacks, or tackles-for-loss. The other came in a loss as well, against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

For much of the game, it looked like the Steelers' offense would let the team down again. But Matt Canada's unit finally found some rhythm, grinding out three long drives. The Steelers ended the fourth quarter with a time of possession of 11:55 to the Rams' 3:05.

The Steelers earned 11 first downs while the Rams recorded just two (one via penalty.) A 3-for-5 mark on third downs (and 1-for-1 on fourth) allowed Pittsburgh to extend said drives, eat up clock, and rush their way to a 14-0 win in the game's final frame.

So there it is NFL offensive play callers. If you want to neutralize Aaron Donald, simply steer your ball carriers away from him. Simple enough.