At a crucial point of the fourth quarter in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, WR George Pickens dazzled and frustrated on the same play. Afterwards, he blamed Rams defenders, presumably for the negative consequence only.

With the score tied 17-17, the Steelers began a drive on their own 20-yard line. QB Kenny Pickett found Pickens on the drive's first play for an 18-yard completion. Pickens then picked up a taunting penalty, turning his big play into a net of just three yards.

After the game, Pickens was asked about the flag. “Guys are trying to antagonizing me more. Today was the first day I really seen anything like that,” the second-year wideout told reporters, per The Athletic's Mike Defabo.

“Guys really just trying to get me out of the game or get under my skin deliberately. All I can really say is keep fighting hard.”

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it worked. Pickens was baited into negating the chunk play by Rams defenders. Luckily for the Steelers, the drive got back on track and ended with RB Najee Harris' game-winning three-yard touchdown plunge.

Pickens finished the contest with five receptions for 107 yards, his third game of 2023 hitting 100+ receiving yards and second in as many games.

But if there are two things Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't going to stand for, they are stupid penalties and failing to hold oneself accountable.

Pickens needs to be smarter about taking silly penalties, especially when opponents are obviously trying to rile him up. He also can't point the finger at others for his own behavior.

It didn't bite the Steelers this time, but his teammates won't be so forgiving when it does.