The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a Super Bowl champion taking snaps under center now, but their offense is still mired in uncertainty. With a taxing AFC North to deal with this season, it is imperative that chemistry and morale are high in the land of Black and Gold. The organization is ostensibly taking this philosophy to heart based on its latest move.

“The Steelers and TE Pat Freiermuth have agreed to terms on a new contract, as he gets a 4-year, $48.4M deal,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

At first glance, this deal is a bit surprising given the former second-round draft pick's modest production. He has only cleared 700 receiving yards once in his three seasons with the franchise and scored a combined four touchdowns in the last two years (had seven as a rookie).

Injuries and subpar quarterback play have definitely limited Freiermuth's solid upside, but who is to say such issues will not continue? Steelers general manager Omar Khan is taking a gamble by committing to the 25-year-old. It is one that could pay off, however, including in the 2024-25 campaign.

A happy Freiermuth ideally makes quarterback Russell Wilson's job easier. It is cliche to say, but good vibes can be extremely important to a football team, especially this one.

Can Steelers survive in the AFC this season?

There is plenty of doubt surrounding Pittsburgh. Many believe the QB situation is still in dire straits and that things are reaching a plateau point in the Mike Tomlin Era. A jolt is desperately needed. Perhaps Wilson can provide it. Or, maybe Pat Freiermuth can do so by enjoying a full-blown breakout season.

The former Penn State star has the size and tools to reestablish himself as a red-zone threat. He can be a valued safety net if cornerbacks shut out George Pickens and the Steelers wide receiver group, and a playmaker on key third-downs.

It is time for Freiermuth to consistently embody an important role on this squad, because his contract now reflects as much.