There are some matches of players with teams that just seem right in the NFL. One of those matches involves Joey Porter Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s because Porter’s father, Joey Porter Sr., is an assistant coach with the Steelers. During his playing career, he was a star linebacker with the Steelers from 1999 through 2006. The elder Porter played 8 years for the Steelers and then had a 3-year stint with the Miami Dolphins and 2 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before he retired.

Joey Porter Jr. is one one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft, and he could be a target for the Steelers if he is still on the board when their No. 17 pick comes around. He had an official visit with the Steelers Friday.

Porter was named a second-team All-American in 2022 following his redshirt junior season at Penn State. He had 11 pass breakups in 10 starts, but he missed 2 games because of appendicitis. He also bypassed the Rose Bowl to prepare for the draft.

Porter is a 6-2, 195-pound defensive back who has the ability to deliver big hits in the running game and also shut down receivers in the passing game. While playing at Penn State, Porter regularly had a chance to cover many of the top opposing receivers, and he clearly has the confidence to get the job done when facing elite pass catchers.

Joey Porter Jr. has the ability to defend well, but he has not shown that he has the kind of hands to come away with interceptions. He had just 1 pick during his time with the Nittany Lions.

Christian Gonzalez of Oregon and Devon Witherspoon of Illinois are the other cornerbacks that could be drafted in the middle of the first round.