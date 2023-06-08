The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency this offseason to help out their secondary. But what is more exciting right now for Steelers fans is that the veteran star thinks the Steelers' rookie second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Joey Porter Jr., has what it takes to be even better than he was at his prime.

Peterson, who turns 33 in July and will suit up for his 13th NFL season in 2023, came to the Steelers as a free agent this offseason to not only help the team win games, but to mentor Pittsburgh’s young secondary as well.

The former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings corner is relishing his new role, especially when it comes to working with a talent like Porter.

“I just want to continue helping [Porter Jr.] in as many ways as I can because he has all the intangibles to be better than me,” Peterson told Amanda Godsey in the Steelers locker room after OTAs. “I know most greats, or most guys, won’t say that, but that’s just the type of guy I am. I want to pass on the game and leave it in good hands.”

That’s high praise from a modern-day legend like Peterson. The CB is an all-time great at his position and can still get it done in his mid-30s. Last season he grabbed five interceptions for the Vikings, the second-highest total in a single season of his career.

As for Porter Jr., who surprisingly fell to the Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Penn State defensive back is in good hands with Peterson becoming a new mentor for him. That list also includes the Steelers' rookie’s father, Joey Porter Sr., who was a four-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro linebacker who played eight of his 13 NFL seasons for the Steelers.