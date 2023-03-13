Patrick Peterson will be back in the NFL for a 13th season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a two-year contract with the free agent cornerback according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peterson has been an NFL First-Team All-Pro three times (2011, 2013, 2015) and made the Pro Bowl in eight consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2018. The 32-year old is also a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He has 34 career interceptions over 184 starts with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Peterson started all 17 games for the Vikings and had 15 passes defended with five interceptions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Earlier in the day it was announced that the Steelers were going to lose free agent cornerback Cam Sutton, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions. Peterson will give the Steelers a veteran presence in the secondary and a playmaker that was able to turn back the clock last year with the Vikings zone defense where he was allowed to read the field and jump into passing lanes.

Peterson said that he wanted to play for a championship contender and told Schefter that he’d be interested in signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a couple of teams out there that strike my interest,” Peterson said. “But now we have to see what happens here tomorrow. I’m a ball player and wherever the ball lays, that’s where I’m going to play.”

Instead of playing with the Bengals, Patrick Peterson has decided to join their hated rival in the AFC North and will now be tasked with helping shut down the offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.