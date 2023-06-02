Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson has been a “guiding force” for rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr early on, according to a Thursday article from Steelers.com Assistant Editor Teresa Varley.

“He has been great,” Porter said, via Steelers.com. “He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I am glad to have him on my squad. Without him, I wouldn't be able to learn so much about the game so fast like I am right now.

“The first two days were kind of tough, getting the hang of it, the speed, the pace. Just knowing the defense. Now it's really good. I know what I am doing more, communicating more, so it's been great.”

Peterson agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers in March. The three-time First-Team All-Pro selection has played and started in 184 games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings since he was taken with the fifth-overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He earned 17 starts for the Vikings during the 2022 season, combining for 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, 15 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers took Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Penn State cornerback spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions, garnering 94 tackles, 19 pass deflections, one tackle for loss and one interception during his collegiate career. He completed his first practice with Pittsburgh in May.

“It was something crazy,” Porter said. “Something I checked off my bucket list now that I am an actual Steeler. It was good. … I soaked it all in.

“It took me like three minutes to get outside because I was just standing at my locker. I did that whole little scene and prayed. I looked out here through the whole field and was like, dang I used to be out here as a middle schooler, as a person in high school, and now I am really out here.”