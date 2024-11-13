Revenge can sometimes be sweet, but if you're Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, it might be more than just sweet. After the Baltimore Ravens didn't extend him this offseason, he went to their division rival. He spoke on how the battle for first place in the AFC North is more than a game.



“I wasn't wanted back,” Queen said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor on X. “I didn't get an offer back. It's definitely kind of upsetting, being there for four years, the bond that you grow with your teammates. At the end of the day, the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings.”



Queen had a career season with the Ravens last year. He had 133 total tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Those statistics and impact on the field earned him his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. Despite making the Pro Bowl, Baltimore didn't resign him. Queen was even ranked the No. 4 inside linebacker by ESPN in that offseason. Granted, the Ravens traded for Roquan Smith but it still didn't make sense.



Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and Queen bet on himself and signed with the Steelers. So far, he has 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and three pass deflections. Also, Queen is playing on a defense with four-time All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt. As a result, Queen can guard the middle of the field and not worry about getting to the quarterback every play.

Will the Ravens limit Steelers LB Patrick Queen in the AFC North clash?

Considering the Ravens' thin offensive line, Queen could have a field day. However, his former quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is playing at an MVP level. He leads the league in passing touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. His ability to get out of the pocket and make plays with his arms and legs is truly remarkable. With that being said, the Steelers have been Jackson's kryptonite since the 2019 season.

The franchise owns a 3-1 record against Jackson since that season. Even with that record, Jackson looks confident in his passing game. On the other side, Queen might have some increased motivation to go against his former team. Whoever wins this game will shake up the division and the entire AFC playoff standings. As Queen mentioned, he might use those feelings he experienced to fuel him and his teammates through Sunday's game.