The Pittsburgh Steelers made a shrewd move in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After a trade with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh selected Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

Many had Washington as one of the best tight ends in this class, if not the best. He was expected to go far earlier than 93rd overall, but he fell due to medical reasons.

Teams across the NFL are concerned about a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler also states that other teams had more than one medical concern regarding the Georgia product.

The Steelers are overjoyed with Washington. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada expressed his excitement to the media after the pick. “It’s all over the tape,” Canada said. “He’s a giant human being who takes pride in blocking and takes joy in being a blocker.”

While overshadowed in the passing game by others on the Georgia roster, the Steelers are also excited about his potential in that regard. He caught 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 36 games in his collegiate career.

Other than Washington, Pittsburgh has Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at the tight end position. The Steelers drafted Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Steelers needed depth at the tight end position. And, in a weird way, it sort of fell into their lap. This pick brings a potential day-one contributor who excels as a blocker with promise as a receiver. Only time will tell if Washington turns out to be the steal we expect him to be for Pittsburgh.