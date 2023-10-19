Apologies for overstating the obvious, but Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is very excited to get back on the field. After spending the last four weeks on the IR with a hamstring injury, Diontae Johnson will be returning to the Steelers lineup this week as Pittsburgh gets ready for what should be a pseudo home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Johnson isn't the only one excited about his return to action. Earlier in the week, Mike Tomlin raved about what Johnson's “expert route running” and what his return could mean for the Steelers offense (h/t Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review).

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was the latest Steeler to heap praise on the returning Johnson.

“You know, I feel like another guy that if he’s one on one, he’s going to win for me. He does a great job in all areas of being a receiver, so it’s awesome to have him,” Pickett shared with reporters during his press conference on Wednesday, per Miles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

It's with good reason that Kenny Pickett thinks so highly of the fifth-year receiver. Diontae Johnson has led the Steelers in receiving yards each of the past three seasons, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Johnson topped the 100-catch and 1,000-yard marks in 2021, adding eight touchdowns too, which earned him his first and so far only trip to the Pro Bowl. With the emergence of George Pickens as a big-play threat and 50-50 ball winner, Johnson's work as the top possession receiver in Pittsburgh gives the Steelers a very formidable one-two punch. Add that to a disruptive defense led by T.J. Watt and one of the best head coaches in the game, and Pittsburgh could very easily round into shape as one of the toughest outs in the AFC.