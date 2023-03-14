The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with ex-Eagles free agent Nate Herbig, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. It’s a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million of that guaranteed. Garafolo said that Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philadelphia at the same time as Herbig and believes him to be a starter for the Steelers offense.

Herbig started his career in Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent after a poor combine performance kept him from being selected in the 2019 NFL draft. By the time the 2020 season came around, Herbig was a starter for the Eagles. However, his career in Philadelphia came to an unceremonious end in 2022. He was waived after the season.

Fortunately for Herbig, he stayed ready and was claimed by the New York Jets before the start of last season. Herbig put together a solid campaign and now it has resulted in a payday for the 24-year-old. Joining an offense that brims with young talent, Herbig has to be excited for the opportunity to join an exciting and winning culture in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers had a rocky start to the season last year but ended up overperforming by many standards across the league. Kenny Pickett was arguably the best rookie quarterback last season. Meanwhile, young stars across the offense took strides in developing their games. George Pickens proved why he was considered an elite wide receiver prospect coming out of the draft. Najee Harris finished the season strong after teasing a sophomore slump. Adding what the Steelers believe to be a starting lineman is great news for the Steel City faithful. Nonetheless, it will all rest in the hands of the gloved Kenny Pickett. Bolstering the offensive line is an encouraging development for the soon-to-be second-year quarterback.