The Pittsburgh Steelers had an interesting day. Pittsburgh lost cornerback Cam Sutton, who agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions. However, the Steelers agreed to terms with veteran Patrick Peterson.

In the wake of the news, Peterson took to social media on Monday. He sent a message to Steelers fans ahead of the official beginning of the NFL league year on Wednesday.

Peterson’s move to Pittsburgh took some by surprise. He recently revealed his current goal at this stage in his career is to chase a Super Bowl championship.

“I’m playing for jewelry at this period in my career,” Peterson said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I want to be able to be with the team that’s going to be in the position that’s going to be in the playoffs.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers have not been a major Super Bowl contender for a few years now. Pittsburgh last made the AFC Championship in 2016, where they lost. Their last Super Bowl appearance came in 2010, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Steelers have one of the best coaches in the league. A coach with a track record of getting the absolute best out of his players and putting them in the best position to succeed.

Mike Tomlin has coached the Steelers since the 2007 season. Pittsburgh has not experienced a losing season even once during his tenure, and they’ve had a winning record 13 times under Tomlin.

Peterson will play a big role for the Steelers in 2023. Things may not look great on paper, but if any team can make a shocking playoff run, it is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only time will tell if Peterson can win his ring in the Steel City.