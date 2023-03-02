Throughout his rookie season, Kenny Pickett showed at times that he has what it takes to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan is certainly convinced with how Pickett has played in Pittsburgh thus far.

Khan is busy scouting prospects at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, it looks like Pittsburgh is already set at QB. As the Steelers try to re-tool their roster for next season, Khan says Pickett has already become a part of the team’s foundation, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

“We feel really good about the quarterback position this year, obviously,” Khan said. “We’re excited about Kenny. We have our quarterback. It was pretty cool to see.”

Kenny Pickett appeared in 13 games for the Steelers as a rookie, going 7-5 in the 12 he started. Pickett completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While those numbers don’t immediately jump off the page, Pickett showed improvement as the year wore on. In his first five games at the NFL level, Pickett had a TD/INT ratio of 2/8. However, after coming back from injury in Week 15, Pickett had a 3/1 TD/INT ratio over his final three games.

Pittsburgh as a whole finished the year 9-8, just missing the playoffs. They’ll look to build around Pickett as they look to make the postseason in the quarterback’s sophomore season. The Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Omar Khan thinks that Pittsburgh absolutely nailed their selection with Pickett.