The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for veteran help at receiver as they currently deal with a handful of injuries.

As the team prepares for a Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants, the Steelers signed veteran wideout Andy Isabella to their practice squad, per Adam Schefter. Isabella was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent four years with the team but could not ink a second contract.

The signing comes just weeks after Isabella reportedly signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. Isabella currently plans to honor his original obligation and play for the Battlehawks unless he is signed to the Steelers' active roster.

Through four years with the Cardinals, Isabella has accrued just 447 career receiving yards. He has never caught more than 21 passes in a single season and has not found the end zone since 2020.

However, Isabella was much more effective in college at UMass. After leading the country with 1,698 receiving yards in 2018, he received the highest PFF grade of any receiver in the draft class, ahead of names such as DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Marquise Brown, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown.

Steelers' injury issues at receiver

With the Steelers now seemingly sold with Russell Wilson at quarterback, they have turned their attention to their receiving room to bolster the offense. Pittsburgh has been led by third-year wideout George Pickens but is thin at depth behind him. Through seven games, Pickens leads the team with 474 receiving yards with tight end Pat Freiermuth a distant second with 245.

Currently, the team is riding with Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson as their two starting receivers alongside Pickens. However, behind them, Scotty Miller is the only viable backup pass-catcher. Ben Skowronek remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and rookie Roman Wilson has dealt with ongoing injuries throughout his young career. Due to his nagging health issues, Wilson has yet to record his first NFL catch.

With no other receiver on the active 53-man roster, the Steelers have gotten desperate at the position and are turning to veteran names for help. Isabella becomes the fourth receiver to sign with Pittsburgh's practice squad, joining Brandon Johnson, Quez Watkins and Lance McCutcheon. Johnson is the only member of the group to record a catch in a game.