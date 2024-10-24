The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season, as they have raced out to a 5-2 start, with their biggest win coming in Week 7 after they blew out the New York Jets by a score of 37-15. A lot of things have gone right for Pittsburgh this season, but if they intend on making a deep playoff run, it's clear they are going to need some more help.

Pittsburgh has been in the market for a top wide receiver, as they have very little help behind George Pickens on the depth chart currently. While the team is known to be interested in Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, they could end up trading one of their own wideouts in order to make an upgrade at the position, with Calvin Austin III being floated as a potential trade candidate.

“Let's be clear: Because of injuries creating a lack of depth at previously flush positions, the Steelers don't have a legitimate trade candidate on their roster right now. Sidelined by a calf injury while Justin Fields went 4-2, Russell Wilson was a trendy pick before he threw three touchdowns in his Steelers debut. Now, though, the team certainly won't part with him — or Fields. The only scenario that makes Austin, or any other player, a tradeable asset is if trading him away gains a more established player at the position. Could Pittsburgh package Austin with a late-round pick to acquire a solid veteran No. 2 receiver?” – Brooke Pryor

Steelers could use Calvin Austin III to acquire another wide receiver

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Austin has gotten more run at wide receiver this season due to Pittsburgh's lack of options, which has resulted in him hauling in 11 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He's also been the Steelers primary punt returner, as he's averaging 9.5 yards per return this season.

Austin has the ability to rip off big plays, but he's simply not consistent enough, and with Pittsburgh proving to be better than expected, they may have to move him in order to bring in another wide receiver. Ideally, the Steelers would be able to hold onto Austin and try to develop him a bit more, but if push comes to shove, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see him on the move ahead of the trade deadline.