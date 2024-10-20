The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a surprise change at quarterback in Week 7 ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, as they will be turning to Russell Wilson instead of Justin Fields now that the veteran quarterback is fully healthy. And in his Steelers debut, it doesn't look like Wilson is going to have his full complement of playmakers available on offense.

While Pittsburgh's offense hasn't been all that consistent under Fields' lead, they have posted a 4-2 record to this point, meaning they are doing something right. Wilson has some big shoes to fill in that sense, but he's not expected to have rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson at his disposal, as he's unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson (questionable, hamstring) is unlikely to play today vs. Jets, per source.”

Russell Wilson, Steelers dealt tough Roman Wilson injury blow

Pittsburgh selected Wilson with the 84th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he only just made his NFL debut in their Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he didn't log a statistic of note in the game, and he's still dealing with a bothersome hamstring injury, so Pittsburgh is opting to play it safe with him by not forcing him into action as he tries to overcome this injury.

This ultimately shouldn't hurt the Wilson under center too much considering how little of an impact the rookie has made so far this season. Of course, he has quite a bit of potential, and given the lack of pass catching options Pittsburgh has at their disposal, they could use all the help they could get. It will be worth checking in on Wilson's status when the final inactives are revealed, but it seems like he's going to miss his sixth game of the season on Sunday night.