Terrell Edmunds is no longer with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the defensive back deciding to take his talents to the NFC by inking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers did try to lure Terrell Edmunds back, but their offer was simply not enough to satisfy the safety, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

“Asked Omar Khan about Terrell Edmunds. He said that they wanted him back and made an offer but Edmunds decided to move on to the Eagles.”

Khan did not mention how much the offer the Steelers put on the table for Terrell Edmunds, but it must be not shinier than the one-year deal worth $2 million deal the player received from the Eagles.

Edmunds played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, who selected him in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. Before leaving Pittsburgh, the last contract he inked with the Steelers was in 2022 which carried for a year and was worth $2.5 million.

During his time with the Steelers, Terrell Edmundshad five interceptions, five sacks, 26 passes defended, and 410 total tackles. In 2022, Edmunds did not record an interception but had 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hits.

In Philly, Edmunds will look to carve out a significant role on the Eagles’ defense that dominated offenses last season. Philly ranked seventh in the NFL with 19.8 points allowed per game and No. 1 with only 292.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

As for the Steelers, their safeties group still has the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee.