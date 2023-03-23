Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Free agent safety Terrell Edmunds tweeted a farewell message to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fans, seemingly knowing that he will leave the team.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality!” Terrell Edmunds said. “You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all know how we rocking, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off 🙏🏾🖤 #ManTime 🫡🔒”

Edmunds was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and has had a successful career over his five seasons in the league.

He posted a 69.1 PFF grade in 2022, and was generally in that range for each year of his career.

This would be another departure for the Steelers secondary. They lost cornerback Cameron Sutton to the Detroit Lions. Cameron Sutton signed a three-year $33 million contract with the Lions.

As a replacement, the Steelers signed cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year $14 million contract. Patrick Peterson comes over after spending two years with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers also signed former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year $18 million contract.

It will be interesting to see if the additions of Peterson and Cole Holcomb will offset the losses of Sutton and seemingly Edmunds.

The Steelers finished 9-8 last year, with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett starting 12 games. The Steelers went 7-5 with Kenny Pickett in those games, and look to take a step and make the playoffs in the AFC in the 2023 season. It seems like they will have to do that without Edmunds on defense.