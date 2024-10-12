The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without running back Jaylen Warren for the last two weeks, both losses, but Mike Tomlin got some good news today about Warren's status for this Sunday.

After suffering a PCL sprain in the Steelers' Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Warren missed the 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and 20-17 ‘Sunday Night Football' defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On Saturday, though, it was revealed that Warren won't even be on the injury report when the Steelers face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

“Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (knee) has been upgraded from his questionable status and will have no injury designation status for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas,” Steelers senior director of communication Burt Lauten posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The third-year back out of Oklahoma State effectively split time with Najee Harris last season — Harris earned the majority of the carries as the starter, although Warren proved to be efficient in more than 200 touches — but this season, Harris has had to carry the bulk of the load in the run game as a result of Warren's injury.

Before going down, Warren had carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and had caught 5 passes for 28 yards. In the same games, Harris rushed 55 times for 209 yards and caught 7 passes for 30 yards.

If Warren is fully healthy, it would not be surprising to see he and Harris begin to split time much like last season. In terms of combined carries and rushing yards, Harris accounted for 63% and 57%, respectively. The Steelers, which notably changed offensive coordinators in the offseason, utilized Warren much more in the passing game — he was targeted 74 times (third-most on the team) and caught 61 passes (second-most) for 370 yards. In comparison, Harris was targeted just 38 times and recorded 29 receptions and 170 receiving yards.

How first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will use Warren will be interesting to watch, especially in what would appear to be a very winnable game this weekend.

The Raiders are 2-3 and rank among the league's worst run defenses — they have allowed 4.9 yards per carry this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL — and the Harris-Warren duo found some success against Vegas last season when they combined for 94 rushing yards and Warren caught 3 passes for 23 yards in a 23-18 Steelers win.