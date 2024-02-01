Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers may reach the postseason every year but have never gotten close to the Super Bowl. Despite TJ Watt's absence against the Buffalo Bills, Art Rooney II outlined that he along with players like Cam Heyward need more urgency from their staff. He unveiled these feelings in his latest statement, via Bob Labrlola of the Steelers.

“I think there's an urgency. Everybody. Myself, Mike, guys who have been on the team for a while, TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, everybody. We've had enough of this. It's time to get some wins. It's time to take these next steps,” Art Rooney II said about the Steelers' recent lack of postseason success.

Mike Tomlin has won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. However, the squad has not been back to their title-contending ways ever since. They have not even won a playoff game since 2016 despite making it to at least the Wild Card round each season. Rooney further stressed what mentality they should have entering their next campaign.

RECOMMENDED
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II had a key take on Mike Tomlin for Head Coach 2024-2025.
Steelers owner drops Mike Tomlin vote of confidence amid uncertain future

Nick Meyer ·

JJ Watt with Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce
JJ Watt destroys Taylor Swift, Chiefs hate amid massive NFL coverage

Jay Postrado ·

JJ Watt stands in front of Chargers logo while Ben Herbert gestures in the background, Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh coaches out of the frame
Chargers: JJ Watt names underrated hire by Jim Harbaugh in LA

Christopher Smith ·

“So, yeah, I think there's some urgency here, for sure … There's a resolve there and a determination there … Getting a little impatient. We need to see the kind of improvement we all want to see. Mike believes that as firmly as anybody else in the building,” he declared.

2025 could be the year that the Steelers try to make a deeper playoff push. They will have to re-evaluate some calls on their schemes, rotations, and everything in between but they can pull it off.