Teams around the league are releasing players ahead of free agency in an attempt to regain some cap space. The Pittsburgh Steelers did just that on Friday, as the front office decided to let go of former starting center, Mason Cole.
Releasing Cole saves the Steelers nearly $5 million, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pittsburgh can now use that money however they see fit.
“Steelers announce they've released C Mason Cole, a move that saves a little less than $5 million in cap space.”
Pittsburgh's offensive line hasn't been the best these past several seasons. So, it makes sense why the franchise is ready to move on and find some replacements. Especially if the Steelers can save nearly $5 million on the move.
Mason Cole will enter free agency and should garner some interest across the league. His playing experience will help him find a landing spot. However, it's unclear if he'll be starting next season or play a backup role instead.
Although Cole might not be the most reliable center in the NFL, he's proven to be disciplined when it comes to penalties. Throughout his six seasons in the league, Cole has only accumulated 10 total penalties. Considering how clean he plays the game, we should see Mason Cole sign somewhere this offseason.
As for the Steelers, the front office hopefully has a plan to build up the offensive line. Pittsburgh isn't too far away from becoming a legitimate contender once again. Fixing the offensive line and finding an upgrade at quarterback should do the trick.