Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have won over Pittsburgh fans, but he does have one big fan – Terry Bradshaw.
The Steelers legend appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed Pickett amid rumors that the team may trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields:
“I love Pickett,” Bradshaw said. “I know him well. He's fiercely competitive. He's a tough-minded kind. Things don't bother him. I really like him a lot.”
The Steelers' Hall of Famer used fellow 2022 draft pick Brock Purdy as an example of how a young quarterback can succeed with significant help around him. He feels Pickett can have similar success if the Steelers take a similar approach.
“Kenny's got the poise,” Bradshaw said. “I just want my quarterback to be poised. If he's poised, then his brain's gonna be calm, he's going to see the coverages, he's going to be quick with his decision making. And Pickett has all of that.”
Rumors have surfaced regarding Justin Fields and the Steelers possibly acquiring the Chicago Bears' quarterback via a trade. Bradshaw said that would be “a huge mistake.”
“You don't need Fields,” Bradshaw said. “Stay with what you got. Just build (Pickett) up. Get him another receiver. Give him an explosive tight end. Give him another tackle, give him a guard. Have the ability to protect him. And give him guys on the outside. This is a passing league, now. Get him people out there that can run and catch the football that are smart.
While it remains to be seen what the Steelers will do, it's clear that Bradshaw thinks Pickett is the guy.