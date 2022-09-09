The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a great man a few months ago when Dwayne Haskins was killed in a road accident. Haskins was brought in by the team to compete for the open quarterback spot on the roster. The former Washington Commanders player was well-loved by his teammates, and his death profoundly impacted those who interacted with him.

Ahead of their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers made a move to honor the deceased Dwayne Haskins. The team will be sporting the number “3” on their helmets for the season, in honor of the quarterback. It’s a classy gesture from the team to recognize one of their former players. (via Burt Lauten)

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Steelers in the offseason as part of their search for a quarterback. The ex-Ohio State QB had spurts of success in Washington, and fans hoped he could thrive in the famed Pittsburgh system. However, a tragic accident on the road ended the life of Haskins prematurely.

Haskins built a name for himself as a legend with the Ohio State Buckeyes. To this day, the ex-Steelers quarterback still holds many of the team’s passing records. His abilities as a play-maker is what led the Commanders to select him with their first-round pick in 2019, and it’s what enticed the Steelers to take a flier on him.

The Steelers are entering an interesting part of their franchise history. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger has left a gaping hole at the quarterback position. The competition between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett will surely turn some heads, not just amongst Pittsburgh media, but in the national scene.