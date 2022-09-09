fbpx
Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with special gesture throughout 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a great man a few months ago when Dwayne Haskins was killed in a road accident. Haskins was brought in by the team to compete for the open quarterback spot on the roster. The former Washington Commanders player was well-loved by his teammates, and his death profoundly impacted those who interacted with him.

Ahead of their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers made a move to honor the deceased Dwayne Haskins. The team will be sporting the number “3” on their helmets  for the season, in honor of the quarterback. It’s a classy gesture from the team to recognize one of their former players. (via Burt Lauten)

Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Steelers in the offseason as part of their search for a quarterback. The ex-Ohio State QB had spurts of success in Washington, and fans hoped he could thrive in the famed Pittsburgh system. However, a tragic accident on the road ended the life of Haskins prematurely.

Haskins built a name for himself as a legend with the Ohio State Buckeyes. To this day, the ex-Steelers quarterback still holds many of the team’s passing records. His abilities as a play-maker is what led the Commanders to select him with their first-round pick in 2019, and it’s what enticed the Steelers to take a flier on him.

The Steelers are entering an interesting part of their franchise history. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger has left a gaping hole at the quarterback position. The competition between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett will surely turn some heads, not just amongst Pittsburgh media, but in the national scene.

