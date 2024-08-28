Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers can use all the help they can get heading into the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The Steelers signed Wilson this offseason after the Denver Broncos released him but also traded for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemingly as an insurance policy, and on Wednesday, the team got some bad news for whoever is under center to open up week one, per Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Pittsburgh’s starting guard Isaac Seumalo left practice today with an apparent pectoral injury and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, per sources,” reported Schefter.

Seumalo is regarded as one of the best in the league at his position and his entering the second of a three-year contract he signed with the Steelers during the 2023 offseason last year.

In 2023, Seumalo was a key reason why the Steelers were able to at least stay afloat on offense despite the ineptitude of their quarterback play and the uninventiveness of their schemes on that end of the field.

What is the Steelers' ceiling in 2024?

Coming into the 2024 season, the Steelers profile as one of the more interesting teams across the NFL landscape. As previously mentioned, there is what could be considered perhaps a slight quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh, although, assuming health, it is widely expected to be Wilson who ends up netting himself the starting job.

The Steelers are expected to have one of the better defensive units in the NFL once again under Mike Tomlin, with stars like TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick all but assuring that that unit will at least be respectable this season.

Elsewhere, Najee Harris remains a formidable option out of the backfield at the running back position, and George Pickens has quickly blossomed into one of the better young wide receivers across the NFL landscape.

However, the real question revolves around the quarterback position, and it's unclear just how much Wilson has left in the tank after his previous stint with the Broncos went awry. Having one of the team's best offensive lineman go down for a potentially sustained period of time certainly will not help matters in that regard.

In any case, the Steelers are slated to get things underway on September 8 with a road game vs the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET. It remains to be seen whether or not Seumalo will be healthy and available for that game.