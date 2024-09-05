The Pittsburgh Steelers' leading wide receiver is George Pickens. The Georgia product has star potential and has seen his stats improve each season, so he should have a strong 2024 campaign. Outside of that? The Steelers have no idea what their WR room will look like.

The Steelers have some options for who will be the WR2 behind Pickens but have to figure out who it is, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowlers writes the following: “For now, the Steelers will give veteran Van Jefferson a shot at WR2. He had a strong preseason. [Pat] Freiermuth will also be a prime target for Russell Wilson. The team is hoping to get rookie Roman Wilson back soon from a training camp ankle injury. Pittsburgh will also likely monitor the landscape for potential developments leading up to the trade deadline. Several teams have tried to trade for Denver's Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos have not been willing to trade him … so far. Perhaps Pittsburgh will entertain a reunion between Sutton and Wilson.”

Steelers lacking WR depth behind George Pickens

Rumors swirled about a potential trade for Brandon Aiyuk before he ended up extending his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Obviously, that didn’t happen. After trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh didn’t make any serious moves to bolster its depth at the position besides drafting Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers' lack of depth at wide receiver won’t be fixed with stellar quarterback play, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the main under-center options for the black and gold. They have to figure out something soon or be content to have an inconsistent collection of pass-catchers.

Fowler noted that the Steelers are trying to sign Freiermuth, their top tight end, to an extension before their season begins on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. That suggests that the team wants to make him a cornerstone of the offense. Even if he becomes the second leading receiving option, Pittsburgh needs to figure out its wide receiver group.