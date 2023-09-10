San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will be playing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after agreeing to an extension with the team, and it will be up to left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to limit his impact on the game and keep him away from Kenny Pickett as much as possible. Ben Roethlisberger, who played with Dan Moore Jr. for one year, has faith that he can perform well against Nick Bosa.

“This is going to be a huge challenge for Dan and I think he's excited,” Ben Roethlisberger said on his Footbhalin podcast, according to Chris Ward of Steelers Now. “Go back, you heard it here first people around the world, I said before they drafted Broderick Jones, ‘No, Dan Moore is a dude.' Dan Moore is a guy that I loved as a quarterback because he cared. He had good motivation. I was like he's going to be a really good player. Like, he's going to be a really good left tackle in this league. They go draft a guy and I'm like, ‘Don't sleep on this guy yet.'”

The Steelers drafted Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Roethlisberger mentioned. However, he will not be starting against the 49ers. It will be Moore's chance to make a statement and claim to the starting left tackle position.

With a Super Bowl hopeful in the 49ers coming into town in Week 1, the Steelers have a chance to make a statement and establish themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the 2023 season.