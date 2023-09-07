Minkah Fitzpatrick is a clear leader for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a fan favorite. And his latest move just shows why he's cherished by everyone around this organization and the city.

Fitzpatrick, who is entering his fifth season with the Steelers, blocked off the team logo in the middle of the locker room with ropes so no one could step on it. Via Brooke Pryor:

“I'm very, very big on the details,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN. “I think that something as small as keeping our logo clean, it's simple, but it means a lot at the end of the day.”

As Pryor reported, Fitzpatrick didn't tell any of his teammates about it. Instead, he just spoke with the Steelers' safety and equipment team and figured out the best way to protect the logo. That meant nylon belts and 10 stanchions. He wants everyone to respect the history of this club.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is coming off a fantastic 2022 season, notching a career-high six interceptions. He's one of the top safeties in the league and remains hungry to help Pittsburgh end their six-year playoff drought.

There are certainly expectations for the Steelers in 2023. Kenny Pickett is heading into his first full season as QB1 and lots of NFL analysts believe he can lead the franchise back to the playoffs. Plus, there's no shortage of weapons around him, while the defense has players like Cam Heyward, TJ Watt, and of course, Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick goes about his business and leads by example. He isn't a loud, boisterous player. But, when he speaks, the Steelers listen. And you better believe his teammates will respect the logo being surrounded by nylon belts.