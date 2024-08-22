The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten a taste of what their team will look like in 2024 in their first two NFL Preseason games. However, not everyone was able to suit up and contribute. Former Michigan football star and 2024 Steelers draft selectee Roman Wilson has endured an injury that has delayed his debut. He broke the silence on how painful it had been to sit out in late August.

Wilson acknowledged the tough timing of the ankle sprain he suffered on July 30. when speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday.

“It does (stink) not being able to play in preseason,” Wilson said, via Trib Live. “That was something I was looking forward to. But being able to play as soon as I can, that’s a blessing for me. It could have been worse. I could be sitting out for a longer time so it’s good.”

Roman Wilson enters the NFL highly touted after his promising improvement with the Michigan football program. After establishing a foundation during his freshman year, Wilson broke out for 479 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season. He stayed consistent for one more year before further ascending during his last campaign in Ann Harbor.

Wilson amassed collegiate career highs of 799 yards and 12 TDs in 2023. He later declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest was history. Wilson's preseason injury is tough, but he remains confident in his ability to recover.

Roman Wilson remains positive with Steelers amid NFL Preseason injury

Wilson told reporters that he would “be back soon,” and that his ankle was “feeling good” on Wednesday. Despite being injured, the rising rookie is still striving to learn and grow.

“This has been a good opportunity for me,” Wilson said, via Trib Live. “I knew the playbook before, but this is a good opportunity for me to really take a deep dive and really learn the in and out of the offense and the whole scheme and schematics and things like that.

“For me It’s really just the details, locking up details. When I’m in meetings, obviously I’m not being corrected on. So really just taking mental notes of what guys are getting corrected on. How are they going to respond, how would I respond, and just breaking down a lot of film for me.”

It will be exciting to see how Wilson performs once he is recovered from his ankle ailment. He will do everything he can to support the Steelers until that time comes.