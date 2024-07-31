The Pittsburgh Steelers received a huge facelift on offense this offseason. They replaced their offensive coordinator, entire QB room, the left side of their offensive line, and retooled their skill position players. Training camp and the preseason will be crucial for the Steelers' offense so that these new players can gel together. Fortunately, one player who recently had a training camp injury scare appears to be on the road to recovery.

Yesterday, Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was carted off the field after getting hurt during training camp practice. Wilson appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was tackled on a jet sweep play during a short-yardage drill. Today we got some further clarification on the situation.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, sources said on Tuesday that Wilson is week-to-week, but that he will be “OK.” This means that he could miss some time, but the injury does not appear to be too serious.

Wilson has had a strong offseason thus far in Pittsburgh, so a significant injury would have been a huge setback for the team. Pittsburgh's coaching staff will be counting on Roman Wilson to step into the starting lineup during his rookie season.

Hopefully Wilson will recover quickly so he can get some reps in during the preseason.

Could the Steelers trade for a wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk?

The moment that Wilson was carted off the field, it's understandable if Steelers fans started thinking “what do we do now?”

Aside from George Pickens, the Steelers do not have a proven wide receiver on the roster. They traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason and are banking on Roman Wilson and Van Jefferson to play significant roles on offense.

This situation rekindled a hunger for the Steelers to trade for a veteran wide receiver who can give Russell Wilson and Justin Fields better targets this fall.

This isn't the first time this narrative has come up this offseason.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently appeared on Fox Sports' Jason Smith Show. He made a bold claim that Pittsburgh definitely does want to add more talent at WR.

“The Steelers are going to get another receiver,” La Canfora said. “Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road, or something else, I know they’ve budgeted so that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there.”

This matches what we're seeing in the betting markets. Earlier this month, the Steelers were the betting favorite to trade from 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. This is another signal of the team's desperation to add skill position talent.