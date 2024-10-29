The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Pittsburgh has now won three straight games and improved to 6-2 on the season. With the 26-18 victory Monday night, the Steelers are 2-0 since naming Russell Wilson the starting quarterback and the offense has been impressive with the 13th-year veteran under center.

Wilson had some help Monday from Calvin Austin. The third-year wideout racked up 127 total yards and scored twice, catching a touchdown pass and crossing the plane on a punt return. He’s just the third player in 20 years to record a punt return and receiving touchdown on Monday Night Football, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Austin joins Devin Hester and Dez Bryant, who both accomplished the rare feat in 2010 for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys respectively.

The Week 8 Monday night matchup was a battle of the kickers in the first half, as each team hit three field goals, going into halftime tied at nine. However, in the third quarter, Austin lit a spark for the Steelers with an electric 73-yard punt return for a touchdown.

He then followed that up by hauling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wilson early in the fourth quarter to give Pittsburgh a 23-9 lead. The Giants would grind out nine more points but the Steelers ultimately got the win.

Steelers’ WR/PR Calvin Austin had a Monday night to remember

On the night, Austin caught three passes for 54 yards and the score, and added 73 punt return yards and a touchdown. With the performance, Austin now has 14 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He’s third on the team in receiving yards, just seven yards behind veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth, and he’s tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

The Steelers selected Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Memphis. The speedster put up back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and 22 total touchdowns over his final two years in college.

Pittsburgh lacks depth at receiver behind third-year wideout George Pickens. The team has been linked to New York Jets WR Mike Williams in trade rumors, with some suggesting the Steelers could trade Austin to acquire a veteran pass catcher.

While his Monday night performance likely raised his stock around the league, Austin is happy in Pittsburgh, praising the offense under new coordinator Arthur Smith this season. With the team installing a nine-time Pro Bowler at quarterback and the defense playing well, the Steelers are positioned for a playoff run.

Pittsburgh will head into its bye week with a 6-2 record and in first place in the AFC North. The Steelers will take on the red-hot Washington Commanders on the road in Week 10.