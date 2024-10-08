After missing the first five games of the 2024 season, Russell Wilson appears to be ready to suit up for his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. Originally believed to be the team's starting quarterback in the offseason, Wilson has watched from the sidelines with a calf injury as Justin Fields led the team to a 3-2 start.

Entering Week 6, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly plans to have Wilson practice in full for the first time of the season on Oct. 9, per team reporter Ray Fittipaldo. If he is cleared to play in the team's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, it is unclear who Tomlin plans to begin the game with under center.

Both of the Steelers' top two quarterbacks joined the team in the offseason after failed stints with their previous organizations. Wilson signed a one-year contract in free agency while Fields was traded ahead of the final year of his rookie deal from the Chicago Bears, who went on to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the team began the season 3-0, they have lost their last two contests against the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, both as the betting favorite. Fields, despite leading the team to a winning record thus far, has not impressed as a passer, averaging just 192 passing yards per game.

Steelers prepare for Week 6 tilt against Raiders

As they look to end their current two-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Las Vegas for their fourth road game of the year against the Raiders on Oct. 13. In an even worse position, the 2-3 Raiders are currently dealing with more quarterback drama as they desperately look to try and move disgruntled star, Davante Adams.

Despite having a worse record, the Raiders are not on a losing streak and have alternated wins and losses through five weeks. The team has picked up impressive wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns but disappointing losses to the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

During their Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Las Vegas' head coach Antonio Pierce benched veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell, who immediately went in and threw an interception. It remains unclear who Pierce plans to start in Week 6 as the week of practice will likely determine the outcome.

With both teams potentially dealing with an in-season quarterback competition, the outcome of the game is up in the air early in the week.