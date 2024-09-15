With the talk surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers star Russell Wilson's injury and Justin Fields, the veteran quarterback will be out once again in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the expectation was that he would miss Sunday with the calf injury, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was questionable going into the game.

Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury since before the regular season opener which he missed that led the way to Fields being the starting quarterback and beating the Atlanta Falcons, 18-10. Now he will face the Broncos as Wilson hopes to be ready for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Steelers' Russell Wilson wants to play it “smart” with the injury

Wilson revealed his honest thoughts when he could not make it for the regular season opener and talked about the mindset of himself and the coaching staff. The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos star said they want to play it “smart” according to ESPN.

“I'm just trying to be smart,” Wilson said about the calf injury. “Got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart.”

It wasn't a clear cut decision that Wilson was going to miss the matchup against the Falcons as he warmed up before hand to see if he can go, but he along with Tomlin made the decision that he could not. Wilson was said to be in “pole position” to use Tomlin's words to be the starter for the Steelers due to his bevy of experience and success in the NFL.

“I was mentally and physically just trying to get there, to go through the whole process,” Wilson said via ESPN. “Coach and I talked on Sunday, and we felt like it wasn't ready yet, trying to be smart. I think it was a smart decision in terms of we got confidence in our football team, and that's a great thing about our team. We got great defense, we got great special teams and offensively we can do some really special things, as well. So, I thought that was a huge win for us.”

Russell Wilson eager to get back on the field

While people were still waiting to see an official designation, Tomlin said during the week that the Steelers were preparing as if Fields was the starter. However, there is no doubt that Wilson is aching to get back on the field with his teammates.

“Anybody who knows me, I always want to go and play and that's how I get my mind ready, my body ready for that, to play,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, I believe you got to play dinged-up sometimes. I think Coach, he's also and the trainers just want to be smart, too, as well just because it's early in the season. I think that if this is the last game of the season kind of thing or one of those kinds of games, we're definitely going, I think right now I want to go, but we also, too, want to be smart, too, as well.”

At any rate, the Steelers are looking to start the season 2-0 as Fields will look to beat Wilson's former team in the Broncos Sunday afternoon.