The Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 on Sunday. Trade deadline pickup Mike Williams scored the game-winning touchdown for the Steelers, securing their seventh win. Head coach Dan Quinn dished on what stung the most in the Commanders' loss.

“The missed opportunities sting the most,” Quinn said, per ESPN's Jon Keim. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post posted an expanded quote. “Dan Quinn said he ‘knew this was going to be a tough game' and ‘it played out probably like I thought in term[s] of how [Pittsburgh] would attack,' but the ‘missed opportunities' are the lessons here.”

The most notable missed opportunity came on one of the last plays of the game. The Commanders' defense forced a fourth and one, burning all three of their timeouts in the process. One yard and the Steelers win. But, if they don't get it, Washington is already in field-goal range. Rookie Johnny Newton jumped offside, securing the win for the Steelers.

There were others, but giving Daniels a second chance with over a minute to go to get into field-goal range would have been huge for the Commanders. Washington was not able to score on their first attempt because of a questionable spot on 4th and 8. Even with the loss, their magical season rolls on.

Commanders must power past disappointing loss

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year. From the second-worst record in the league last year to first place in the NFC East, they are in a great position to make the playoffs. It would be their first playoff appearance and division title since 2020.

The Commanders must wash the stink of this loss off themselves quickly, as they play on Thursday night this week. They hit the road to face the Eagles in Daniels' first NFL primetime game. The game will likely have implications on who wins the division, especially considering Dak Prescott's season might be over.

Daniels, Quinn, and the Commanders have their fan base hoping for a season they have not seen in over 30 years. While Washington has a rich football history, it has been a bleak couple of decades for the team. Outside of one exciting season from Robert Griffin III, they have not had a quarterback this exciting in many years.

If the Commanders are going to return to the playoffs, they need to capitalize on their opportunities on Thursday night against the Eagles.