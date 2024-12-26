The Pittsburgh Steelers are stumbling heading into the playoffs. Pittsburgh is 10-6 heading into Week 17 and is on a three-game losing streak. Despite their recent struggles, it seems that Pittsburgh has not lost faith in QB Russell Wilson.

The Steelers apparently would prefer to keep Russell Wilson as their starter for the 2025 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“They'd like to go ahead and keep Russell Wilson and re-sign him to keep him in Pittsburgh,” Schefter said via Get Up on Thursday. “But even if they couldn't, what do you want them to do at the quarterback position? Who is going to be out there that's going to be an upgrade over Russell Wilson right now?”

Schefter laid out a solid argument for why it would be difficult to upgrade from Russell Wilson this offseason.

“There's two logical first-round quarterbacks in the draft. They aren't going to get either one of those,” Schefter continued. “The top free agent quarterbacks are going to be Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Is there another quarterback in the trade market that all of a sudden is going to spring free? Probably not.”

Ultimately, Schefter believes that upgrading the roster outside of the quarterback position is the better move for Pittsburgh.

“So this is where the Steelers are,” Schefter said. “They've got to find a way to build out the roster and get the turnover battle, which they haven't been able to get, to compete with the top teams. If they're not getting turnovers, they're not going to win. In the last three weeks, they've lost to three superior teams when they haven't gotten turnovers.”

Schefter concluded by saying the Steelers are a good team, but not a great team.

“They're a good team,” Schefter concluded. “They're just not with the big boys right now.”

Steelers head coach bluntly described embarrassing Christmas Day loss to Chiefs

The Steelers always seem to be a good team under Mike Tomlin's leadership.

He did not hold back when describing his team's pitiful performance against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

“That sucked, to be blunt,” Tomlin said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. “Not the type of ball we want to play and really kind of eerily similar to our last performance in that we're not doing the fundamental things well enough.”

Pittsburgh lost the turnover battle against Kansas City. They dominated the running game and time of possession against the Chiefs, but they could not convert enough of that production into points.

The Steelers will need to find a way to elevate their game ahead of the playoffs.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 18 matchup against the Bengals. This will be their final game of the 2024 regular season.