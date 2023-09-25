The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling. They have seemingly gotten over their Week 1 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, as they are now on a two-game win streak after defeating Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night, 23-18.

The Steelers' defense was once again unforgiving. A week after leaning heavily on TJ Watt and their stop unit to lead them past the Cleveland Browns in a 26-22 victory, Pittsburgh suffocated Las Vegas' attack. Of course, social media is all over on the success of the Steelers in Sin City.

“Have the Steelers ever played a TRUE AWAY GAME?! No chance! Steeler Nation is everywhere. It’s unbelievable!!!” said former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Meanwhile, Mina Kimes of ESPN expressed her astonishment over the Raiders' decision to kick a field goal late in the game.

“I keep refreshing the Steelers Raiders box score bc my brain physically cannot process that field goal. OPPONENT SHMOPPONENT YOU STILL GOTTA DRIVE THE LENGTH OF THE FIELD”

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has been much-maligned this season, gets a little bit of reprieve following Pittsburgh's win.

“Matt Canada has been promoted to President of the United States after the Steelers win over the Raiders,” said Jarrett Bailey.

Kenny Pickett had a relatively good showing in the Raiders game, as he went 16-for-28 for 235 passing yards and two touchdowns while avoiding an interception. He was also sacked just once. It was a far different story for Garoppolo, who was relentlessly punished by the Steelers, as he had intercepted three times and sacked four times for a loss of 31 yards.

More reactions:

THE STEELERS SHOWED UP IN VEGAS. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/BTpi6p9ldU — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 25, 2023

In the Raiders/Steelers game, we have learned that the Stoppable Force is greater than the Movable Object. — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) September 25, 2023