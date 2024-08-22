ESPN's Stephen A Smith is fed up with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's attitude and delivered one of his passionate speeches on a recent episode of First Take. Calling out the Steelers' new veteran quarterback, who the Denver Broncos let walk, as Stephen A Smith pointed out.

“Russell Wilson you’re beginning to piss me off. Somebody’s got to say it, so I’m going to say it. You stunk last year, you were paid $37.8 million to go away,” Smith said. “The Denver Broncos were willing to eat nearly $38 million dollars to get rid of you, and you’re sitting there fighting for a starting job with Justin Fields. You ain’t fighting for a starting job with Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or somebody. It’s Justin Fields you’re fighting for a job with.”

Pointing out Wilson's declining career, Smith went as far as to say that not only Russell isn't an elite quarterback such as the likes of New York Jets' veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but that the only good thing Wilson brought to the Denver Broncos, Russell's former team of last year, was his wife, famous recording singer Ciara.

“And he’s sitting there with some smile on his face talking about [how] everybody just needs to relax,” Smith added. “You ain’t Aaron Rodgers, you don’t get to say that, you got to show up. You wearing the black and gold now, you’re a Steeler. I said it last year I’m going to say it again, the only damn thing good that you brought to Denver was Ciara.”

Russell Wilson is not concerned about the Steelers' struggling offense

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' rocky 0-2 start to their preseason schedule, Wilson isn't worried about the team's struggling offense that mustered up three measly points in its 9-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. The veteran quarterback says the competitive nature he's endured during training camp is encouraging, and that the results from weeks of preparation will flourish in the end, especially in late-game situations throughout the season.

“Somebody asked me if we are concerned — absolutely not,” Wilson said, per SB Nation's Jarrett Bailey. “And the reason being is the level of practices that we have had. There is going to be a time during the season where it is going to be the first quarter and we didn't score. Are we going to panic and worry? Absolutely not. We are going to win the game in the fourth quarter and that's the way it's going to be.”

The Steelers conclude their preseason schedule against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.