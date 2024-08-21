With only one game remaining in the NFL Preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not yet notched an entry in the win column. Arthur Smith has implemented a new offense but that does not mean that their fans have escaped the same woes as Matt Canada. His and Mike Tomlin's schemes have all led to disastrous pre-snap penalties mixed with unprotected quarterbacks at the start of every possession. So, where does this leave Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?

It looks like the Steelers quarterbacks are not too worried about these woes in the NFL Preseason. In fact, Russell Wilson seems to think the opposite. The signal-caller out of Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith's system posits that they are doing fairly well on offense when asked about his worries on the situation, via Nick Farabaugh of Pennlive.

“Absolutely not. Because the reason being, as I told you guys, is the level of practice we’ve had against one of the best defenses every day. And how we’ve shown up there. So, I think the best thing that we can do is just slow our minds down, play really clean football, and also enjoy the process, man,” he declared.

In their last outing, Wilson and the Steelers had to face the Buffalo Bills. They were suffocated on all fronts but the quarterback still managed to get some plays in. He racked up eight completions on 10 attempts to notch 47 passing yards by the end of the NFL Preseason game.

Russell Wilson is excited to get the Steelers' season started

Despite all of the criticism hurled at Coach Tomlin and Coach Smith, their veteran signal-caller is still happy to be of service. Apparently, Wilson can't wait to get out there again in their final NFL Preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

“I’m excited to get back on the field. Last week was great to be out there for the first time, putting the pads on and everything else. And obviously, we didn’t get the win and everything else. But I think the big thing for us is just executing, making our plays, and doing our thing. I think the explosive plays. I think also, too, just how well the line’s done throughout the whole preseason. Really excited about it,” Wilson added.

There are surely going to be growing pains in the new Steelers offense. They have a new guy running the schemes and these quarterbacks are also fairly new to Tomlin's system. So, it might take a while before everything starts clicking.