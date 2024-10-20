During the FOX Sports NFL Pregame Show, host Terry Bradshaw questioned Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields in their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

“I totally disagree with this decision by Mike Tomlin, the head coach. I would stay with Fields. He fits this team's personality. They like to run the football. He's a big, strong running quarterback, athletic enough, but can also move the football through the air. I don't understand the move. I know Fields is on the fifth-year of his rookie contract, the Steelers haven't signed him. I know that Wilson came over from Denver.

“If Sean Payton, one of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL gives up on a guy that throws 25 touchdowns and six interceptions after 15 games, I'm telling you there's something wrong with Wilson that I don't know about. In my opinion, Wilson should not be starting today.”

The 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers host the 2-4 New York Jets in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.

Steelers will find out quickly about Russell Wilson

The problem with this decision is that if it goes poorly, how long of a leash does Tomlin give Wilson? A big chunk of the Steelers' fan base wanted to stick with Fields. So what happens if Wilson and the Steelers lose this game badly? What happens if he throws a couple first-half interceptions? Worst case scenario is this quarterback controversy becomes a weekly back-and-forth where Tomlin has to announce to the media who the starter is or he's constantly asked about it.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported speaking to Tomlin about his decision to start Wilson.

“I talked to Mike Tomlin about it last night, and he said ‘look, I went lone ranger on it,'” said Glazer. “…there were a lot of people inside that organization who were (against the decision) as well, and he said ‘look, if it doesn't work out, I'll take the heat, I'll shoulder the blame, no problem.' He said, ‘the reason why I did this is I knew I had two quarterbacks going into camp who are very capable, but I wanted to see both of them before I made a long term decision. Well, I haven't seen the other one.'”

If Tomlin simply views this game as an opportunity to evaluate Wilson, then so be it. Like his players, Tomlin marches to the beat of his own drum and even if Wilson's start doesn't go as planned, the Steelers head coach seems confident enough in his team and himself to weather the storm.