Although the Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith were the biggest thorns on the Cleveland Browns' side on Monday, they expressed their support for the injured Nick Chubb.

TJ Watt set the Steelers' franchise record for sacks and scored the decisive defensive touchdown in their 26-22 win over the Browns. Watt paid tribute to Chubb after the game, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling and Nate Ulrich.

“I can't watch those replays. I just heard the crowd reaction, and obviously you could see it in his face. (Chubb is an) absolutely phenomenal player. I have so much respect for him as a football player,” TJ Watt said.

“We see him twice a year – and he's called Mr. Chubb for a reason in our building. I have so much respect for him, and I hope he's all right. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Watt added.

Alex Highsmith was also a big headache for the Browns on Monday. His pick-six in the Browns' opening drive and strip-sack of Deshaun Watson in the fourth quarter ultimately did Cleveland in.

“You hate to see that happen to a guy like that. The NFL's a brotherhood, so just all of my prayers go to him that everything would be positive, everything would be good…He's one of the best in the league at what he does, so you hate seeing that,” Highsmith said.

Other Steelers players such as Markus Golden and Larry Obunjobi lent their support for Nick Chubb after the game.

The Steelers showed class by supporting the fallen Nick Chubb on Monday. Here's wishing Chubb the best in his recovery moving forward.