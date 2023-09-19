The Steelers' star pass rusher TJ Watt is well known around the NFL for his incredible work ethic and production. Watt is a former Wisconsin Badgers product who has done his best to carry on the ‘Steel Curtain' tradition in the Steel City even as the defense as a whole hasn't lived up to its historical expectations.

The Steelers' defense came into Monday Night Football's game against the Browns ready to prove a point.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit Browns running back Nick Chubb low in a play that caused a devastating injury for Chubb. Fitzpatrick also hurt himself during the play. The Steelers also made a roster move that added clarity to the Diontae Johnson injury timeline.

Watt's value to the Steelers was proven yet again on the same night as the tragic injury situation unfolded.

Watt surpassed James Harrison, the Steelers' legendary linebacker, with a monster takedown of Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The sack made Watt the team's all-time sack leader.

T.J. WATT BECOMES THE STEELERS ALL-TIME SACK LEADER 🔥 He passes James Harrison for the most in franchise history 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Ddt3g5g2z4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 19, 2023

It was sack number 81.5 of his career, and drew a reaction from brother JJ Watt, himself one of the best defenders in NFL history.

TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet. Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else. He is the best.

Period. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 19, 2023

A snapshot of the incredible feat showed just how fast Watt was able to break the record. He has played in far less games than the other leaders in the aforementioned category.

Steelers all-time sack leaders: 1. TJ Watt – 81.5 (89 games)

2. James Harrison – 80.5 (177 games)

3. Cam Heyward – 78.5 (184 games)

4. Jason Gildon – 77.0 (158 games)

5. Joey Porter – 60.0 (122 games) pic.twitter.com/wGdzSDHfOv — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 19, 2023

A video of the play is shown below. Watt's fearsome pass rush helped to keep the charging Browns offense at bay as the second quarter wound down. Watson has been outplayed by Kenny Pickett thus far on the evening, but the Steelers found themselves behind on the scoreboard late in the third quarter.

81.5 sacks for TJ Watt. Pittsburgh Steelers all-time leader. What a stud pic.twitter.com/M0o84P3sF0 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 19, 2023

The Steelers trailed the Browns 22-19 on Monday night as the third quarter wound down in Pittsburgh, with Mike Tomlin's team hoping for continued strong play from quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens at home.