Deshaun Watson looks like he has been having a decent run with the Cleveland Browns. Their quarterback led them to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals while going toe-to-toe against Joe Burrow. But, things were not the same when he checked in in their NFL Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deshaun Watson threw the first pick-six on the opening play of their NFL Week 2 game versus the Steelers. This was the first time this had happened since 2018. Sam Darnold threw an interception that led to a touchdown in the New York Jets' first match of the season when they were squaring up against the Detroit Lions. The Browns quarterback now becomes the most recent person to have reached this unfortunate feat.

Although, he has picked things up just like when he played the Bengals' secondary. Watson threw for a touchdown while targeting Jerome Ford in the second quarter. The three-yard pass and two-point conversion attempt gave the Browns the lead entering halftime.

So far, Watson has 135 passing yards in the third quarter of their NFL Week 2 game. The notable injury of Nick Chubb meant that he had fewer weapons to utilize when rushing. Jerome Ford and Amari Cooper had to step up. Ford has six carries and 77 rushing yards to prove that he can carry over Chubb's duties. Cooper also had 41 receiving yards on four receptions to help the team notch the lead before the last period of play. Will they be able to hold the Steelers off and improve to a two-win record?